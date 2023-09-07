Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil boils again

Market analysts reckon that while it is hard to forecast the future direction of oil prices, it increases chances of fiscal tightening.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. Soaring crude oil prices hit a 10-month high of $90 per barrel for the first time in calendar year 2023. It also marks a sudden 25-26 per cent surge from the lows of about $70-72 earlier this year.

The reason, as is usually the case, is high demand, decline in crude oil inventories, tight supplies and of course, threats of production cuts. Although prices were inching up amid high demand, reports from the American Petroleum Institute of a 5.5-million barrel fall in US commercial inventories last week set prices sizzling. Amid this, expectations of supply cuts by oil producing nations -- Saudi Arabia and Russia -- being extended till year end, only fuelled the nervous sentiment in commodity markets.

The upshot: boiling oil prices add to inflation woes. It is bad news for policymakers, governments and central bankers who globally are struggling to tame inflation. Equity market indices are jittery; some even have shed earlier gains in the past two trading sessions. Market analysts reckon that while it is hard to forecast the future direction of oil prices, it increases chances of fiscal tightening.

For India, which is already faced with shrinking exports and rising crude oil imports, high oil prices spell trouble. Note that Russia’s production cuts may also reduce supplies -- at relatively discounted prices -- to India. Media reports state that Russia’s supplies of oil to India have already reduced in August as compared to July. Add to that the fall in the rupee, which too raises the domestic prices of imported goods.

Importantly, it comes at a time when the government had just cut liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices and kept petrol and diesel prices relatively stable. If oil prices stay elevated, it may play spoilsport during elections, as it would only fuel inflation that is already sticky due to elevated food prices. Oil marketing companies too are on slippery ground at this juncture as profitability may take a beating.

The government’s challenge would be to strike a balance in the pre-election year between consumer sentiment and profit margins of oil marketing companies.

While international energy analysts are worried that demand could outstrip supply this year, what could moderate prices is China’s economic gloom that usually weighs on all commodity prices.

Vatsala Kamat

