English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Obits for thermal power prove to be premature

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India declines to join IPEF, Bengaluru's civic mess, Modi's new foreign policy doctrine, spurt in defence sector investment and more

    R. Sree Ram
    September 12, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST
    The Indian stock market ended the session on September 12 with handsome gains. Sensex ended the day 312.26 points higher or 0.52 percent at 60,105.40. Nifty added 97.50 points or 0.55 percent to close at 17,930.80.

    The Indian stock market ended the session on September 12 with handsome gains. Sensex ended the day 312.26 points higher or 0.52 percent at 60,105.40. Nifty added 97.50 points or 0.55 percent to close at 17,930.80.


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    The energy crunch and the steady rise in demand is nudging policymakers and planners to revisit their projections for the Indian power sector.

    The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) which had suggested no fresh requirement for thermal power plants during 2017-22, is now projecting an additional requirement for coal-based plants in the upcoming five-year periods ending 2026-27 and 2031-32. Note that the estimates are over and above the capacities that are already under construction.


    “It is seen that apart from under construction coal-based capacity of 25 GW, the additional coal-based capacity required till 2031-32 may vary from 17 GW to around 28 GW,” CEA said in draft National Electricity Plan. One gigawatt (GW) equals 1,000 megawatts (MW).

    The above-mentioned power plants can expand the thermal capacity base by as much as 15 percent, a notable rise compared to FY17-FY22.

    Close

    Related stories

    Separately, R. K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, told the Economic Times the government is working on a plan to revive stalled gas-fired plants. India has 24,899 MW of installed gas-based power plants. A large portion of these gas-based plants are running at below par capacities due to unavailability of the fuel. It is not yet clear how the government plans to resolve the problem of gas shortages. But the minister is confident there will be takers for high-cost power given the rising demand scenario.

    The CEA’s initial projections and government’s renewed efforts to revive gas-based plants may not trigger a broad-based revival of the thermal sector, but the prospects are no longer dim, particularly for existing companies.

    Given the land acquisition challenges, CEA believes the incremental thermal power capacities must be built in existing power plant locations. That gives the companies such as NTPC an edge. We have recently written on the aspect. You can read it here. Also, the growing requirement for thermal power improves the outlook for Coal India, though much also depends on the company’s ability to raise prices and production.


    Investing insights from our research team

    NMDC: Is it a good time to enter, post the 25% rally from the lows?

    Discovery series: An auto ancillary that can be in your portfolio for long term

    Defence sector: Back on the radar

    What else are we reading?

    Human Development Report: India is no Sri Lanka and that’s a good thing

    The Eastern Window | ‘Modi doctrine’ gives India an independent diplomatic status

    Bengaluru, nation’s pride, laid low by private greed

    The silver lining in the Supreme Court’s ruling on PMLA

    Narayana Hrudayalaya's Shiva acquisition a smart growth booster

    IPEF — Will India go the RCEP way again?

    Robots need to move faster to save the world (republished from the FT)

    Janata Dal Merger | Nitish Kumar tries to fill the opposition vacuum

    Technical Picks: USD-INRInfosysFSLDLFTurmeric and NIIT (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

     

     

    R Sree Ram Moneycontrol Pro
    R. Sree Ram
    Tags: #BSE #MCPro panorama #Newsletter #Nifty #Panorama #Sensex
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 04:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.