Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | No let-up in RBI’s fight against inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) balanced its positive reading of the Indian economy with a cautious message on inflation. While alluding to strong urban demand and healthy growth in bank credit, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warned that the battle against inflation is not over. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation and raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) moderated to 6.8 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September, helped by easing food prices. However, the inflation prognosis is not good. The latest update from S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) shows acceleration in output prices. Companies are passing on input cost increases. Many are yet to complete this exercise, as the weak corporate profit margins in the September 2022 quarter show.

The central bank’s interest rate-setting committee is cognisant of this. “The correction in industrial input prices and supply chain pressures, if sustained, could help ease pressures on output prices; but the pending pass-through of input costs could keep core inflation firm,” MPC said in a monetary policy statement.

But price hikes are only part of the story. Prices are also being stoked by supply-chain constraints, a strong US dollar, weather disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war. So, even as the slowing global economy may help ease the prices of certain raw materials, it is not clear how the overall inflation will pan out. Consequently, the central bank projects inflation at 6.7 per cent for FY23, well above its comfort zone.

The RBI forecasts retail inflation to drop below 6 percent in the first half of the next fiscal year, FY24. Even then, risks to prices remain and reaching the central bank’s comfort zone of 4 percent could be a long-drawn process.

