Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Narayana Murthy is right about start-up valuations  

NR Narayana Murthy, the principal founder of Infosys, dubbed new-age investors' practice of boosting a company’s valuations by focusing on revenue growth alone as a Ponzi scheme. As a start-up grows, it does a series of fund-raising activities. Funds are raised at ever-higher valuations despite continuing losses and cash burn at the company. While this exercise enriches early investors, the last one to enter the company is “left holding the tin box”, said Murthy at an industry event. Perhaps he meant a tin cup.

He is spot-on in his observations. It is often the retail and small investors who enter the company in the last leg of the fund-raising, and they face the consequences. This is aptly demonstrated in the initial public offerings (IPOs) of One97 Communications (Paytm), Delhivery, Zomato, PB Fintech, FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The IPOs were sold at premium valuations.

R. Sree Ram