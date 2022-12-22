Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC members split on the growth vs inflation debate

Dear Reader,

Minutes of the latest RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting shows that the growth-vs-inflation conundrum continues to haunt policymakers. But there is a twist in the tale.

Earlier meets reflected greater consensus among members over the need to rein in raging inflation. Minutes of the latest meeting point to a divide among members over the need to trim inflation and the need to be wary of a slowdown in growth.

MPC members from the RBI continue to worry over inflation. Deputy Governor Michael D Patra termed inflation as “unconscionably elevated” while Governor Shaktikanta Das said a premature pause could prove costly. True, food and fuel inflation is ebbing, but the core consumer price index (CPI) in FY2023 is likely to end at around 6 per cent, which is well above the RBI’s target of 4 per cent.

The pressures from pass-through of rising input costs arising from global supply constraints and uncertainties from renewed COVID-19 waves in China and the Russia-Ukraine war are worrisome. Management commentary after the second quarter points to elevated input costs that may hurt gross margins in core manufacturing sectors. Das’ statement, therefore, that “the battle against inflation is not over” seems justified.

Vatsala Kamat

READ MORE