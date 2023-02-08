Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | MPC plays it safe, more rate hikes coming?

Dear Reader,

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee met market expectations by increasing the repo rate by 25 basis points, although it left some prayers unanswered. The fond hope was that the MPC would take its cue from global central banks and announce a pause on rate increases. The consolation is that two of the six MPC members didn’t want to raise rates.

Nevertheless, the central bank's commentary has a hawkish undertone and suggests that more interest rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

