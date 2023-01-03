Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | More green spots on India’s growth map, what can play spoilsport?

Dear Reader,

More evidence is pointing to growing strength in the domestic economy. Daily data from the Central Electricity Authority imply an 8.5 percent rise in power generation in December 2022, similar to 8.7 percent growth in April-November 2022.

Wholesale despatches by automobile companies show a healthy traction in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles reported strong truck sales in December 2022. A pick-up in road construction projects, increasing cement usage and improving fleet utilisation are driving demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, points out Tata Motors. Analysts at Jefferies India estimate truck wholesale despatches to have risen by a robust 84 percent from the pre-pandemic December 2019.

A slowing global economy has taken a toll on commercial vehicle exports. Even so, the Indian economy continues to build on a pandemic recovery.

Bank credit in the fortnight ending December 16 grew by a healthy 17 percent. An analysis of loan data by Kotak Institutional Equities Research indicates a broad-based recovery in loan segments. The rural economy continues to lag. But Kotak’s conversations with lenders indicate a positive outlook for bank credit.

