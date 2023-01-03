Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | More green spots on India’s growth map, what can play spoilsport?

(Representative image: Shutterstock)

Dear Reader,

More evidence is pointing to growing strength in the domestic economy. Daily data from the Central Electricity Authority imply an 8.5 percent rise in power generation in December 2022, similar to 8.7 percent growth in April-November 2022.

Wholesale despatches by automobile companies show a healthy traction in medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and VE Commercial Vehicles reported strong truck sales in December 2022. A pick-up in road construction projects, increasing cement usage and improving fleet utilisation are driving demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, points out Tata Motors. Analysts at Jefferies India estimate truck wholesale despatches to have risen by a robust 84 percent from the pre-pandemic December 2019.

A slowing global economy has taken a toll on commercial vehicle exports. Even so, the Indian economy continues to build on a pandemic recovery.

Bank credit in the fortnight ending December 16 grew by a healthy 17 percent. An analysis of loan data by Kotak Institutional Equities Research indicates a broad-based recovery in loan segments. The rural economy continues to lag. But Kotak’s conversations with lenders indicate a positive outlook for bank credit.

“In 2022, bank credit growth improved from 8 percent to 17 percent, and in 2023, we expect bank credit growth to normalise to a sustainable level of 13 percent, as moderation in WPI will affect working cap demand with 6-month lag, which will be made up by pick-up in capex and retail growth,” add analysts at Jefferies India. WPI stands for wholesale price inflation.

Meanwhile, tax collections are robust. Gross tax collections in the first eight months of FY23 are up 15 percent from the year ago period. Domestic air passenger traffic is at pre-pandemic levels, indicating a healthy rebound in travel and services sectors. “Strong tax collections are likely to continue, but so will revenue and capital expenditure on account of subsidy payments and planned capex,” economists at Equirus Research said in a note.

Healthy trends in bank credit, vehicle despatches, air passenger traffic and electricity data corroborate a healthy print of the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The manufacturing PMI rose to highest levels in 13 months in December 2022, underlining resilience in the factory sector.

These positive signals from economic data can support equity markets. In this piece, Vijay Bhambwani analyses historical data to gauge Nifty returns in January.

Of course, a slowing global economy poses risks. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warns that a third of the world economy may face recession in 2023. India, with a large exposure to the global economy, cannot be insulated. The export-import (Exim) data already indicate trade moderation. Still, a resilient domestic economy, led by manufacturing and demand from urban centres, should keep growth hopes alive for investors.

