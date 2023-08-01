Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Maruti Suzuki’s surprising U-turn   

Maruti Suzuki explains that the acquisition will help it reach its production capacity target of 40 lakh cars per annum by 2030-31.

Dear Reader,

Business decisions are not always cast in stone. Take the case of Maruti Suzuki India. After handing over a portion of its manufacturing to a subsidiary of its parent, the company now says it is better off doing it by itself. On July 31, the board of the Maruti Suzuki decided to acquire Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from its parent Suzuki Motor Corp (SMC), possibly at book value.

SMG is a subsidiary of SMC and operates an automotive manufacturing plant in Gujarat, which sells its production exclusively to Maruti Suzuki. Its book value is pegged at Rs 12,700 crore.

Details of the acquisition are yet to be crystallised, whether through cash payment or share swap. As per analysts, SMG generated a net profit of Rs 23 crore or so in FY22. So, if Maruti Suzuki acquires SMG shelling out cash at book value, then the acquisition can dilute earnings as it risks losing income on the cash it currently holds.

For parting with cash, Maruti Suzuki will get direct control of the plant that produces as much as 40 percent of its volumes. “Maruti Suzuki India would now be perceived as an automobile manufacturer, instead of being considered as a part trader (40 percent traded volumes in Q1 FY24) due to this existing unique structure,” analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note.

As SMG comes into its fold, Maruti Suzuki aims to derive better production and operation efficiencies. The buyout would bring in greater flexibility in production, writes Vatsala Kamat in this piece. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki explains that the acquisition will help it reach its production capacity target of 40 lakh cars per annum by 2030-31.

Even so, one cannot help but wonder at the change of heart. When Maruti Suzuki proposed the transaction with SMG a decade ago, retail and minority investors were displeased.

Maruti Suzuki listed a host of benefits of the contract manufacturing agreement with SMG, including the savings it will realise from not investing in a new plant. “The additional funds available with Maruti Suzuki India could enable us to strengthen our marketing and sales infrastructure, R&D, and overseas market penetration,” the company had said then.

As it turns out, the additional resources did not particularly help Maruti Suzuki maintain its dominance in the domestic market. Even though Maruti Suzuki India is still India’s largest passenger car producer, it lagged in utility vehicles. Competition moved quickly and grabbed market share.

Of course, circumstances dictate business decisions and Maruti Suzuki may deem it fit to absorb SMG now. Investors will watch out for the terms of the deal -- the consideration payable to the parent and in what form. With SMG's plant already operational, benefits of the acquisition should show in Maruti Suzuki India’s numbers sooner than later.

Meanwhile Maruti Suzuki India reported a decent performance in the June 2023 quarter, helped by traction in its recently launched passenger vehicles. The company expects to outperform the passenger vehicle industry. Read our research team’s analysis of the results.

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro