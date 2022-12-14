Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets trade in the green, all eyes on US Fed

Dear Reader,

As US markets closed on a positive note on Tuesday night, trading screens across Asia-Pacific markets flashed green on Wednesday. The driving force is favourable economic data, particularly receding inflation that has been a bugbear of policymakers.

Coming ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meet (with the decision to be announced late tonight local time), the lower-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) of 7.1 per cent for November is good news. It supports the belief that past rate hikes have helped tame inflation. And, in a recent media interview, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen forecast a substantial reduction in US inflation in 2023, barring an unexpected shock.

This raises hopes of a reduction in the pace of monetary tightening. Markets expect a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike, lower than the earlier 75 bps hikes. The Street will also pay attention to the comments from Fed chair Jay Powell to gauge if the Fed's stance is changing, preferably to a more dovish note.

Meanwhile, Indian equities have been in celebratory mood as the rise in inflation at 5.9 per cent in November was sharply lower than 6.9 per cent in October and the lowest since December 2021.

The pertinent question is whether the optimism from taming inflation will soon turn into pessimism if growth slows down. Blame it on changing dynamics of geopolitics or simply the Russia-Ukraine war or COVID, that world economies slowing is certain. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts are being lowered across the board by international agencies such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. As for the US, fears of recession still loom.

