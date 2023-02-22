 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets show signs of fatigue, traders and investors cautious

Shishir Asthana
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Time to put lithium to good use, India’s cotton industry in tight spot, big crypto investors usurped small investors, extension of trading hours a good idea, and more

Looking at the cautious positions of mutual fund managers, short build-up by traders, it is better to tread carefully.

Dear Reader, 

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

A record short selling build-up in the derivatives segment by foreign portfolio investors was seen late last week as traders decided to take directional bets. The recent chain of events led by the Adani-Hindenburg issue, George Soros’s speech and Putin’s speech have all increased downside pressure on the markets.

However, this time around, the mutual fund players seem to have outsmarted traders. Reports say the average cash holding of the top 20 mutual fund houses by Asset Under Management (AUM) was at a 25-month high of 5.9 percent. A year ago, in February 2022, cash holding was 3.1 percent.