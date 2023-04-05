Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

Dear Reader,

Interest rate impact is no longer what it used to be. Historically, rising interest rates would have affected rate-sensitive businesses such as real estate and automobiles, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Both real estate and automobile sales have touched new highs in India in FY23 despite a rising interest rate environment. While analysts are baffled by the strong demand in the economy, markets are affected by high interest rates.

Shishir Asthana