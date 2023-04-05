 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

Shishir Asthana
Apr 05, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic inflation upsets RBI’s projection, no supercycle in oil markets expected, strong composite PMI data recorded for March, AAP softens stance towards Congress, and more

There is dissent within the MPC on policy direction, with two members saying front-loading rate hikes could hurt the nascent economic recovery.

 

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. 

Interest rate impact is no longer what it used to be. Historically, rising interest rates would have affected rate-sensitive businesses such as real estate and automobiles, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Both real estate and automobile sales have touched new highs in India in FY23 despite a rising interest rate environment. While analysts are baffled by the strong demand in the economy, markets are affected by high interest rates.