Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Mantra for 2023: pragmatism

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

As signs go, it’s an auspicious one. India’s Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 57.8 in December 2022, much higher than expectations and up solidly compared to November’s healthy figure of 55.7. Manas Chakravarty writes that this should erase doubts about pent-up demand or festival-related demand being the main causes behind the upswing in manufacturing. That this resilience is visible despite dull showing on the exports’ front is a sign of strength in the domestic economy.

Manufacturing momentum is expected to continue, as the underlying factors behind the momentum – strong demand, healthy order books and depletion in inventory — form a healthy mix. If PMI data appear at odds with the dullish index of industrial production, then it could be due to smaller firms likely having missed the recovery bus.

The PMI survey points to selling prices moving ahead of input cost inflation. While the optimists may point to this as good news for earnings, the naysayers may wonder if this will strengthen the case of the hawks on the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee. After all, if a sharp rise in interest rates is not dulling demand or manufacturing activity – as evidenced by the PMI data — then there’s no need to really go easy on tightening.

But this is indeed good news for equity markets as many of the listed companies, especially those that populate the major indices, are among the organised and large players in their respective industries. If the uptrend continues, then it indeed augurs well for equity investors.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

READ MORE