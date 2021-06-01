Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Macro resilience explains buoyant equities

Dear Reader,

Today’s edition is packed with macro data that can give you an overview of the business environment in which companies are operating.

The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index reveals the manufacturing sector’s resilience, with the index for May coming at 50.8. That is down sharply from April’s 55.5 reflecting the effect of localised restrictions on business activity but a level above 50 still represents an expansion, and that is good news indeed. It shows that the localised lockdowns have allowed industrial activity to continue at a healthy level. This could become the template for future lockdowns when the next wave hits. But rising inflation remains a cause of worry, with a silver lining that the pace has softened compared to April. Do read our analysis for more insights.

If the PMI reflected manufacturing resilience, then the Moneycontrol Pro Economic Recovery Tracker signals that could continue. The easing of restrictions in several states is reflected in improving week on week change in the higher frequency indicators that we track to show how the economy is doing. Unemployment is down and sentiment is up and all weekly indicators are flashing green. You can peruse the tracker’s latest update here.

And, GDP data for the March quarter may be a look into the rear view mirror but is important to understand how the economy looks when nearly freed of all constraints imposed by the second wave. We found that growth in gross value added during the quarter at constant prices was 3.7 percent and had gone back to where it was before the pandemic set in. That ties in with commentary of a very strong economic recovery during those months and gives credence to the optimism that has seen equities rally. What does this mean for the economy’s recovery after the second wave recedes, what’s a risk now that was not a big threat during the first wave, how does our growth outlook compare with other countries? Do read to get answers.

Here are today’s investing insights from our research team:

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Moneycontrol Pro