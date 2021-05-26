Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Looking past the second wave

(Image: AP)

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The past week has seen domestic equities gradually gaining strength, with the Sensex crossing the 50,000-mark and staying there. While the second wave of the pandemic continues to keep large parts of the economy in lockdown mode, the mood on the Street seems to have improved. News reports are hinting at an easing of these lockdown-like restrictions in some states with Gujarat easing a few day-time restrictions and allowing shops to reopen. Maharashtra too is considering a relaxation of lockdown curbs in June, according to reports.

Investors may be hoping that once activity resumes and businesses are allowed to reopen, the economy will recover in the months ahead. The daily new cases count too has peaked. The government is also proposing a separate package of measures to support those industries that have been adversely hit in the second wave. While vaccination remains the main shield against a third wave that can hit the economy, that really depends on the pace picking up in the coming months.

Developed economies that have made substantial progress on the vaccination front are enjoying the benefits. The Flash Purchasing Managers Index releases are showing how these economies are making rapid progress after lockdowns were lifted. Countries such as the US and UK are reporting record high levels and even the Eurozone saw demand rising at the fastest pace in 15 years, writes Manas Chakravarty in today’s edition in which he lists six lessons from the PMI numbers.

A worry that has emerged is that this recovery has been accompanied by a surge in inflation. What about India? The lifting of lockdowns is crucial for it to return to the recovery path. But adequate vaccination coverage is what can make this recovery durable. Corporate earnings have been durable so far but face a hit in the first half of FY22.

The agriculture sector has played a stellar role in supporting the economy during the pandemic so far. The third estimates of the FY21 kharif crop show an increase to 305.4 million tonnes compared to the earlier estimate of 297.5 million tonnes. The oilseed harvest is marginally down but pulses’ output is expected to be higher. Even the current year’s monsoon is expected to see a good output with early forecasts pointing to normal rains. Australia’s meteorological bureau has forecast that El-Nino is likely to remain neutral for the next six months and not disrupt rainfall. If both forecasts hold, then we can expect the agriculture sector to continue to play a supportive role in FY22 as well.

Investing insights from our research team:

VIP Industries – Can it retain its numero uno position, post pandemic?

Emami: Will earnings growth pick up?

Goldiam International: Strong results, shiny outlook

What else are we reading today?

Can cryptocurrencies unseat modern money?

High volatility in crypto currencies sends investors fleeing to gold and silver

JSPL's power plant sale merits a higher price and a simpler structure

Solar modules — Price shock absorber need of the hour

Oil producers face costly transition as world looks to net-zero future (republished from the FT)

Technical picks: Jubilant FoodWorks, Engineers India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dhampur Sugar (these are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Moneycontrol Pro