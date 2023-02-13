 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Lithium deposits in India: Better late than never

Ravi Krishnan
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in EV batteries (Representative Image)

Last week, the Geological Survey of India announced that it has found lithium deposits in Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir. The initial exploration reveals that lithium reserves could be as much as 5.9 million tonnes.

That’s a huge number. It suddenly catapults India to the top five nations with identified lithium resources. According to the US Geological Survey, Bolivia has 21 million tonnes of lithium reserves, followed by Argentina (19 million tonnes, Chile (9.8), Australia (7.3) and China (5.1).