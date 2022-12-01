Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jay Powell plays Santa for the markets

Dear Reader,

Fed chair Jerome Powell’s remark that “the time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting” was enough to send US markets off to the races, with the S&P 500 up 3 percent and the Nasdaq up 4.4 percent on Wednesday.

Powell did say several other things that were not so bullish. He reiterated that although goods inflation is coming down, the labour market remains tight and wage growth is too high. He said, “Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability… It is likely that restoring price stability will require holding policy at a restrictive level for some time.” But the market chose to focus on the positives.

That was partly because the bears believed Powell would make his speech as hawkish as his Jackson Hole one, so that the message that financial conditions must tighten is driven home to the markets. That didn’t happen. The upshot: the probability that the rate hike at the FOMC’s next meeting on December 13-14 will be 50 basis points shot up while the probability of a 75 basis point increase fell. The odds of the peak rate being 5-5.25 percent have also been revised down by the markets and the peak is now expected to be 4.75-5 percent. And the probability that a rate cut will be on the cards next November, bringing the Fed Funds rate down to 4.25-4.75 percent, has gone up.

Another big reason for the optimism is the slight change of stance towards the COVID restrictions by the Chinese government, after the widespread protests last weekend. The Hong Kong market has moved up sharply on these hopes. China’s growth matters a lot for the global economy and we had a chart on China’s contribution to global growth in recent years.

Manas Chakravarty

