    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IT big boy TCS sets the earnings ball rolling, all eyes on macros

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market's message for traders, digital currency's impact on commercial banking, IDBI Bank's privatisation plan may be mistimed and more

    R. Sree Ram
    October 11, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has kickstarted the September quarter IT sector earnings season. The results are not as bad as the market fears. The 4 percent sequential expansion in constant currency revenue exceeded most analysts’ expectations. The slide in profit margins has been arrested. Order wins, though slightly down from earlier quarters, are respectable at $8.1 billion.

    The results send two important messages.

    One, cost pressures that have plagued TCS and the IT sector have begun to ease. Companies are no longer fighting tooth and nail to poach talent. This is reflective in the soft headcount addition in the September quarter.

    As TCS trains and converts the freshers it hired into billable resources, it expects subcontracting costs to moderate, aiding profit margins. “The headwinds from the supply-side challenges are abating, so that sets us up well for the seasonally weak second half of the year,” says Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, TCS.

    Second, TCS’ commentary about demand is fairly sanguine. The US, a key market for TCS and other IT services companies, is in a “good place”, the management said in an earnings call. War and energy crunch are clouding the economic outlook for the UK and Europe. Yet, the company continues to see opportunities in the region. “TCS’ book-to-bill ratio at 1.2 times was steady year-on-year and deal bookings in UK/Europe were higher quarter-on-quarter (sequentially),” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note.


    Of course, as TCS’ management warns, the company cannot be fully insulated from a slowing global economy. Despite no visible change in client spending as of now, there is an increasing sense of caution among customers. The company expects some softness in order bookings in Europe. A worsening of the energy crunch in winter and production scale-backs in Europe can have noticeable impact on client spends and budgets.


    Still, TCS is holding up reasonably well. The stock is trading close to its two-year forward pre-pandemic valuation multiple and warrants a consideration by investors, writes Madhuchanda Dey, head of research, Moneycontrol. “Should macro turn more challenging, a temporary de-rating of valuation multiple is possible. Investors should capitalise on such weakness to add the stock, given the promising long-term story,” she adds. Do read.


    More investing insights from our research team


    Varun Beverages: The right drink for investors?


    Why Bandhan’s stock didn’t react positively to healthy business growth update? 


    Tracker


    Economic Recovery Tracker | Rural picture dulls on consumer sentiment and jobs


    What else are we reading?


    Is the IDBI Bank sale mistimed?


    Will Shanghvi get lucky with Suzlon this time?


    CBDCs: The fate of commercial banking rests with the State


    Helicopter Ben, doughty defender of casino capitalism, deserves the Nobel


    Are money markets sending out distress smoke signals?


    A digital currency can throw more light on the cash economy


    Political setbacks curb development of next-generation Covid vaccines (republished from the FT)


    How do we fix Ben Bernanke's fixes? That's for a future Nobel


    Indian tech firms have bigger problems than the Fed: Andy Mukherjee


    Iran | All about the protests, its significance, and politics behind it


    Technical Picks: HCL TechnologiesFederal BankTurmericMahindra CIE AutoAxis Bank (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).


    R. Sree Ram
    October 11, 2022
