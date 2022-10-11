Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | IT big boy TCS sets the earnings ball rolling, all eyes on macros

Representative image.

Dear Reader,

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has kickstarted the September quarter IT sector earnings season. The results are not as bad as the market fears. The 4 percent sequential expansion in constant currency revenue exceeded most analysts’ expectations. The slide in profit margins has been arrested. Order wins, though slightly down from earlier quarters, are respectable at $8.1 billion.

The results send two important messages.

One, cost pressures that have plagued TCS and the IT sector have begun to ease. Companies are no longer fighting tooth and nail to poach talent. This is reflective in the soft headcount addition in the September quarter.

As TCS trains and converts the freshers it hired into billable resources, it expects subcontracting costs to moderate, aiding profit margins. “The headwinds from the supply-side challenges are abating, so that sets us up well for the seasonally weak second half of the year,” says Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, TCS.

Second, TCS’ commentary about demand is fairly sanguine. The US, a key market for TCS and other IT services companies, is in a “good place”, the management said in an earnings call. War and energy crunch are clouding the economic outlook for the UK and Europe. Yet, the company continues to see opportunities in the region. “TCS’ book-to-bill ratio at 1.2 times was steady year-on-year and deal bookings in UK/Europe were higher quarter-on-quarter (sequentially),” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note.

Of course, as TCS’ management warns, the company cannot be fully insulated from a slowing global economy. Despite no visible change in client spending as of now, there is an increasing sense of caution among customers. The company expects some softness in order bookings in Europe. A worsening of the energy crunch in winter and production scale-backs in Europe can have noticeable impact on client spends and budgets.

Still, TCS is holding up reasonably well. The stock is trading close to its two-year forward pre-pandemic valuation multiple and warrants a consideration by investors, writes Madhuchanda Dey, head of research, Moneycontrol. “Should macro turn more challenging, a temporary de-rating of valuation multiple is possible. Investors should capitalise on such weakness to add the stock, given the promising long-term story,” she adds. Do read.

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro