Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Investing in a structurally weak market

For stock market investors, 2023 is proving to be a difficult year. After touching an all-time high of 18,888 on December 1, 2022, the Nifty has corrected to 16,987 levels, a drop of 1,900 points, or nearly 10 percent. The slide has been slow and painful for a Nifty ETF investor, but when it comes to smaller stocks the drop is brutal.

A tweet by a market analyst Alok Jain (Weekend Investing) highlighted the pain. Of the 988 stocks with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore, 58 stocks are down by 80 percent, 72 are down by 60 percent, 264 are down by 40 percent, 316 are down by 20 percent and 159 are down by 10 percent. The average stock is down 40 percent.

Shishir Asthana