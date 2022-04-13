Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation woes

Dear Reader,

Though the Russia-Ukraine war may now be confined to a limited area in Ukraine, its impact can be felt across the globe in the form of inflation. Both food and energy inflation are giving central bankers sleepless nights.

If OPEC’s monthly report is to be believed, energy inflation is not coming down anytime soon.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its forecast for world oil demand in 2022. OPEC reduced world demand to 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd), lower by 4,80,000 bpd than its earlier forecast.

Lower demand was projected taking into account the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, lockdown in various cities in China due to a resurgence of the Omicron variant in China, a recession in Russia and Ukraine and rising inflation. World demand for oil has not reached the 100 million barrels a day mark it used to be before the pandemic.

Oil prices have corrected from their highs of $139 a barrel, but are still above the comfort zone and trades around $100 a barrel. Oil prices have stabilised after IEA member nations announced a co-ordinated release of 240 million barrels over the next six months from May 2022.

Despite rising oil prices, OPEC+ nations which include Russia have stuck to their plan of increasing oil production. In fact, OPEC+ nations have not been able to meet their quota on account of lower production from their oil wells.

But now, even these production limits are under threat as some NATO member nations call for banning Russian oil. OPEC, however, warned that it would be impossible to replace 7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil and other liquids exports lost in the event of sanctions or voluntary actions. OPEC lowered its Russian liquids production forecast by 530,000 barrels per day (bpd) for 2022.

On inflation, OPEC said it was the major factor impacting the world economy and lowered this year's economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent from 4.2 percent, adding that there was a chance of a further cut.

Rising prices have led to the US reporting an inflation of 8.5 percent, the highest since 1981 on account of rising prices of energy and food.

Our column on retail inflation talks of how price increases across the board resulted in inflation touching a 17-month high. Rising energy prices have affected metal inventory, down 70 percent over last year, as discussed in this Financial Times article. Lower inventory would mean that the bull run in metal prices may continue.

Apart from initial projections of a normal monsoon that can cool food inflation, there is little sign of prices coming down in the near future.

Finally, lack of innovation and not inflation is the reason behind dwindling sales in Maruti, says our report from the research team.

Shishir Asthana Moneycontrol Pro