Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation on mind, Fed must not upset growth applecart

By now, it is known that inflation is a cause for concern, globally. More recently, economists and policy makers have been betting on aggressive rate hikes by central banks to tame inflation.

Against this backdrop, the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meet (in January) stand out for being less hawkish than expected. Of course, the FOMC officials concede that the onus is on the central bank for reining in the stubbornly high inflation in the country. January 2022 data show inflation accelerated to 7.5 per cent, reportedly the highest since February 1982. Based on this, most economists still point to the Fed frontloading rate hikes with a 50 basis points (bps) increase by as early as March.

While energy and gasoline remain the key contributors, concerns are that inflation has spread to other sectors, too. Also, supply chain bottlenecks on account of the coronavirus that is yet to ebb, an improving labour market and rising wages are likely to keep it elevated.

However, while taming inflation, the Fed can ill-afford to brush aside the need for economic growth. The fear is that a knee-jerk reaction of rate hikes to tame inflation can well topple growth and damage stabilising markets. After all, the dark shadow of 2012-13 taper tantrum looms over all.

In other words, while the Fed will have to raise rates and normalise policy, it must not in the process, choke growth.

The inflation-growth conundrum continues to fox all, including FOMC members. This is perhaps the reason why there is little harmony yet on the number, or size, of subsequent interest rate rises. This FT article is an interesting read on the challenge before Jay Powell, on seeking consensus in a divided Fed Reserve.

Adding to the confusion is the hope that global issues such as Ukraine-Russia tensions and spiralling commodity prices could ebb. Further, as the pandemic turns endemic, which is the way it is panning out in many countries, supply chain bottlenecks could ease too to restore normalcy and cool inflation at a global level.

Similarly, FOMC officials agreed on the need to trim the swollen near US$9 trillion Fed balance sheet. But the pace of reduction remains hazy.

