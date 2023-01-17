Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

Dear Reader,

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) grew at its slowest pace in 22 months in December 2022. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data that was released earlier also eased, rising at its slowest pace in one year.

However, the absolute inflation rates — WPI at 4.95 percent and CPI at 5.72 percent — are still not comforting. Prices continue to rise on a high base. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, wholesale prices increased by 11.5 percent in the nine months to December 2022 versus a 12.7 percent rise in the year-ago period.

Yet, the latest readings confirm a moderating trend in inflation. Prices in developed markets are also rising at a relatively slower pace and are easing the pressure felt by policymakers, particularly central banks. These trends, if they persist, can persuade central banks to give up jumbo rate hikes.

Even then, investors should not rush to count on monetary policy relief. In India, easing prices of food and vegetables are largely responsible for the moderation in inflation. Excluding vegetables, consumer price inflation in December was higher than in November, points out Motilal Oswal.

R. Sree Ram

