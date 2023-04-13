Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?

Dear Reader,

At 5.66 per cent, March retail inflation moderated significantly. Not only was it at a 15-month low, but the number also dropped from the above 6 percent mark where it had been stuck in the previous two months, and from a high of 6.95 percent a year ago. What’s encouraging is that there was a broad-based easing across core inflation and cereals, vegetables, oils, food and beverages. Both rural and urban inflation too fell substantially.

This brings to fore the important question: Is it time for the Reserve Bank of India to pivot?

One may recall the firm words of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, “It’s a pause, not a pivot”, when a week ago the central bank surprised all with a pause in repo rate at 6.5 per cent. And this was in spite of sticky inflation data that was well above the tolerance level, external risks and fear of importing inflation and of course, the turmoil in global financial health led by the banking crises.

