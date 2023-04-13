Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?

Costs and prices of goods and services continue to rise, although at a slower pace, in developed markets.

At 5.66 per cent, March retail inflation moderated significantly. Not only was it at a 15-month low, but the number also dropped from the above 6 percent mark where it had been stuck in the previous two months, and from a high of 6.95 percent a year ago. What’s encouraging is that there was a broad-based easing across core inflation and cereals, vegetables, oils, food and beverages. Both rural and urban inflation too fell substantially.

This brings to fore the important question: Is it time for the Reserve Bank of India to pivot?

One may recall the firm words of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, “It’s a pause, not a pivot”, when a week ago the central bank surprised all with a pause in repo rate at 6.5 per cent. And this was in spite of sticky inflation data that was well above the tolerance level, external risks and fear of importing inflation and of course, the turmoil in global financial health led by the banking crises.

Indeed, the Monetary Policy Committee members did stick their neck out at the last meeting to call a pause in RBI’s key policy rate at 6.5 per cent. But they also unanimously agreed to review the impact of cumulative rate hikes of 250 bps since May 2022 on inflation, before deciding further action on the rate front. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

The March inflation numbers indicated that the rate pause was timed well. But a month’s moderation is too early for a directional shift in policy rates or a pivot. Besides, there are risks to lower food inflation from forecasts of the adverse effects of El-Nino on crops. As always, all eyes are now on the monsoon, which have a bearing on inflationary pressures in India and rural well-being.

Besides, worries of imported inflation are not out of the window yet. The oil market, critical to India’s inflation, is tight. Costs and prices of goods and services continue to rise, although at a slower pace, in developed markets. Yesterday, US inflation numbers were encouraging too, as it finally showed softening in home rentals, a bugbear for long (read this FT piece available for MCPro subscribers only ). Cooling US inflation brings the end of Fed rate hikes in sight.

That said, the RBI commentary has been vocal about evaluating inflation-growth dynamics. A Kotak Institutional Equities report pegs India’s consumer price index inflation in FY2024 at an average of 5.4 per cent, down marginally from 5.5 per cent forecast earlier. But on growth, Ajay Bagga highlights in this article that the International Monetary Fund’s view that most economies will subside into a low growth orbit. “Already, the Royal Bank of Australia, the Bank of Korea, the Bank of China and the RBI have signalled discomfort of where their countries’ economies are positioned on the growth vs price control continuum and have paused their rate hike cycles,” says Bagga.

Indications of economic growth can be gleaned from March quarter corporate earnings and management narratives on the outlook ahead.

Therefore, it is not surprising that consensus on the Street points to a prolonged pause in rates, rather than a pivot for now.

