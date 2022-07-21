Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India's Big Tech tackles attrition blues

Dear Reader,

The rout in June quarter profit margins of three of the top four Indian IT companies reflects the people-centric industry's issues of rising employee costs and attrition.

Wipro’s operating margin fell by 200 basis points (bps) sequentially and a huge 420 bps year-on-year (yoy). Earlier this month, Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies reported a margin drop of 240 bps and 325 bps, respectively, over a year ago.

In the spotlight is rising employee costs. Analysts point out that demand for techies has surged since the pandemic-driven digital boom and so have salaries.

In a recent report, Motilal Oswal Financial Services states that after posting single-digit growth in FY2020 and FY2021, employee cost of Nifty-500 companies (based on 470 comparable companies having a 10-year history) clocked an eight-year high growth rate of 12.4 per cent YoY in FY2022. “Technology has been the prime contributor at 31 per cent of the total employee cost last fiscal, up from 24 per cent in FY2012,” it points out.

At the centre of the IT firms’ profitability problem is high attrition and the need to retain employees or add freshers. Madhuchanda Dey from MCPro’s research team in this article says a sharp decline in utilisation to 73 percent from 77 percent in the preceding quarter, on the back of strong headcount addition, was a reason for profitability nosediving.

Meanwhile, TCS’ attrition rate in the past twelve months rose to a high of 19.7 per cent in the June quarter, up from 17.4 per cent in the previous one. In fact, management commentary suggests that attrition would take a few months to settle down and it is expected to cool off only in H2FY23.

Of course, margin blues are also compounded by IT companies’ inability to drive price hikes with clients. This is not to say that they are complacent. Managements are vocal about strategies to enhance margins using levers such as higher utilization of resources, lower sub-contractor expenses and even using strategies such as increasing hiring at the fresher levels that could moderate cost of employee retention.

The week ahead is crucial for investors in the IT universe as Infosys announces its June quarter results on Sunday, 24thJuly. While analysts have pencilled in a margin contraction, management commentary should yield meaningful insights on demand outlook and earnings trajectory.

Vatsala Kamat

Moneycontrol Pro​