Equity investors are surprisingly upbeat ahead of crucial meetings of major central banks in the coming days. The US Federal Reserve is set to decide on interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England on Thursday. Both central banks are expected to hike policy rates to tame inflation. Many fear the US central bank may even go for a jumbo rate hike of 75 basis points, tipping the world into a recession, writes Manas Chakravarty in today’s edition.

Yet, equity markets are holding up in the green, more so domestic equities. The benchmark stock market index Nifty 50 is up by about 1 percent at noon. All sectoral indices are trading with gains. In fact, Indian equities stand out among global equities. The Nifty 50 is up about 1.5 percent so far this calendar year compared to an 18 percent fall in the S&P 500 index.

Compared to other countries, the Indian economy is slightly sheltered and is in a better position in terms of growth, says Vetri Subramaniam, Chief Investment Officer, UTI Asset Management Company, in an interview to Vatsala Kamat. Moreover, amid a flare-up of geopolitical tensions between the US and countries such as Russia and China, global investors are more comfortable dealing with India. This augurs well for foreign fund flows, a key driver of equity market returns.

“From my conversations with investors, I also found that most portfolio managers — pension funds, insurance companies, family offices, private wealth managers, etc — find India to be better placed than other geographies, as an economy,” adds Subramaniam.

Even then, one should not ignore the warning signs. Valuations are no longer cheap. Another risk is the impact of monetary policy tightening by central banks, including by the Reserve Bank of India. If the global economy slows sharply, then it can have a noticeable impact on earnings. Higher cost of funds can alter companies’ investment plans and may even weigh on consumption growth, warns Emkay Wealth Management.

These concerns are already playing out in IT stocks. Also, the incoming vehicle registration data have a cautious message about the state of the domestic consumption economy. An analysis of vehicle registration data by IIFL Securities shows deterioration in volume trends in states with higher rural exposure, particularly in two-wheelers. While a turbulent monsoon season may have affected sales, all hopes are pinned on the upcoming festive season to pull it out of a trough.

“There is a possibility of rural sentiment improving in the upcoming festive season. If it doesn’t, there is a risk of lower wholesales in the post-festive period, as companies would be forced to cut down inventory with dealers,” warn analysts at IIFL.

