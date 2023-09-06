Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian market infrastructure will be the best in the world

In addition to expediting primary market transactions, SEBI is also looking to streamline secondary market operations.

SEBI is on a mission to make Indian markets among the most efficient in the world. After successfully implementing the T+1 settlement cycle in January 2023, the market regulator plans to cut the settlement cycle to one hour initially and later to instantaneously.

The settlement cycle period decides when a client who has bought shares will receive them in his Demat account or when a client who has sold shares will receive the proceeds in his bank account.

In the present T+1 settlement cycle, if you buy shares today, you receive delivery of shares the next working day (Transaction Day +1), and the same applies to funds.

So, what changes in a one-hour system is that shares get credited to your Demat account after an hour of the transaction, and similarly the funds are released to the seller. If by October 2024, as SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch mentioned, instantaneous settlement is allowed, funds and shares will be made immediately available.

If instantaneous settlement does go through, India will be the first country in the world to have such a system.

Besides the obvious benefit of improving liquidity, having an instantaneous settlement has many benefits. Transaction risk is eliminated in an instant settlement as both parties will get their shares of funds immediately. As a result, the risk in the system of a payment default is eliminated. Operational and capital efficiency alone would help clients save a lot of money.

In addition to expediting primary market transactions, SEBI is also looking to streamline secondary market operations. Sources suggest that SEBI plans to implement an ASBA (Application Supported by Blocked Amount) model for the secondary market, similar to the process used in IPOs. This change may roll out as early as January 2024, making secondary market investments more secure and efficient.

Combined with an ASBA-like system, where funds are available to brokers only when the transaction occurs, misusing funds with the brokers is addressed. A shorter settlement cycle means a smaller time that funds are away from the client, thus reducing the risk of it being lost or taken away from them.

However, it may also be the end of the low-brokerage era for Indian clients as brokers were utilising the funds lying with the clients in their pool account to earn interest from banks, thus cross-subsidising brokerage revenue.

Nevertheless, an instant settlement will help brokers lower back-office costs as the settlements will be immediate.

