Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India moves to pre-empt blackouts amid rising demand

The central government has ordered all power plants using imported coal to operate and generate electricity at full capacity. This is the second time in as many years that the central government has invoked the emergency clause of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The development signifies two things. One, electricity demand-supply is precariously balanced. Electricity generation in the relatively cooler month of January 2023 is up 10 percent, implying healthy off-take and demand. Prices in the spot electricity market rose in February.

R. Sree Ram