Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India Inc shapes up, will investment cycle take off now?

Indian companies have been the picture of prudence in the past few years, using the lockdown period to clean up their financial act. They have not only cut costs and focused on those activities that earn profits, thereby improving profit margins, but also have been working on the balance sheet side. They have been repaying or even prepaying loans, focusing on asset utilisation and delaying capital expenditure plans where possible.

Manas Chakravarty writes on this phenomenon in today’s edition, using aggregate corporate data for the September 2021 quarter, to show how India Inc’s return on capital has improved, leverage has declined, the ability to service debt has improved and its liquidity position has improved. “One reason for GDP growth being dragged down in the years before the pandemic was because India suffered from the twin balance sheet problem — the balance sheets of both the corporate sector and banks were under strain,” he writes.

Now that both are being repaired, the hope is that the investment cycle will kick off. But that’s not a given. Companies have become a bit averse to investing during a time of uncertainty. The rise of COVID-19 cases in Europe is a sign that the pandemic is still alive and kicking. The volatility in commodity prices and the pressures it is putting on margins in the second half may also dim their appetite a bit. By their nature, when capital investments are made, they tend to depress margins at early stages. If profitability is already getting squeezed, companies may prefer to keep their powder dry for longer.

Yesterday, we had written in this newsletter about the proposed move of oil buying countries to release part of their strategic reserves, in a bid to cool oil prices. On Tuesday, the US announced that it will release 50 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserves with countries such as India, China, Japan and South Korea joining forces.

But the market reaction was underwhelming, with crude oil prices rising instead of falling. However, oil prices had already fallen in the run-up to yesterday’s announcement. The more important response to be watched is how the Opec+ group of countries responds to this symbolic pushback. That should become known next week. To read more about the issues surrounding the release of reserves and what it means for India, click here.

