Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India can be a growth outlier. And how!

2022 is a year that is expected to mark fiscal and monetary policy normalisation across countries. It is only a question of how soon each country will be able to wind down the stimulus. The dilemma for most nations is how to rein in surging inflation while ensuring economic growth. And, the rapid spread of the Omicron-variant of the COVID-19 virus has dampened chances of an accelerated global recovery.

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report points out that global growth will likely decelerate from 5.5 per cent in 2021 to 4.1 per cent in 2022. Surprisingly, it expects growth to peter out further to 3.2 per cent in 2023, as pent-up demand wanes and fiscal support is wound down. The report also highlights the divergence in output recovery between advanced economies and emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs).

One could expect a similar deceleration for India, given high core inflation and raging infections of the Omicron variant. The World Bank's forecasts, however, bring hope. It expects India’s real GDP growth at 8.3 percent for 2021-22, which is projected to go up to 8.7 percent in 2022-23 and then subside to 6.8 percent in 2023-24. This article summarises why.

To be sure, years of keeping infrastructure spends elevated has kept the wheel of economic activity turning. Economists and industry veterans are bullish about the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes across sectors that are expected to drive capital expenditure. Success of the PLI scheme in electronics and a vision to make India a global manufacturing hub pushed the government to extend these schemes to around 13 sectors. There have been many takers, too. For instance, a recent report shows that 115 companies have reportedly filed applications under the PLI scheme for auto and auto components.

However, there are mixed signals emerging on the economic front. With the digital economy growing by leaps and bounds through the pandemic, IT companies are in a sweet spot again. McKinsey estimates that the Indian IT industry could grow 10 percent a year over the next five years, which is substantially higher than the average 7.5 percent growth registered over the past five years.

However, headwinds such as a slowdown in global trade could impact exports that had bolstered growth in 2021. Then, there are questions on sustained recovery in consumption demand in 2022. As of now, all signs point to feeble domestic consumption and slack in labour and rural markets. The performance of FMCG companies suggests inflation and slowing demand for essentials, as explained here in our Budget chart series.

Therefore, much depends on how well the government can continue to balance inflation and growth to drive the pandemic-linked economic blues away.

Vatsala Kamat

Moneycontrol Pro