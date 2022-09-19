Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

If you want some cheerful reading to shake off Monday morning blues, look no further than the economic reviews put out by the Reserve Bank of India and the finance ministry.

Both reports point out that the prospects of economic growth in India are strong. Inflation is also decelerating as some of the largest economies in the world tip into recession. What’s more, supply side pressures are also easing, thanks to weakening global demand. For example, some car makers in India are talking of ramping up production as chip supplies resume.

Both government and central bank economists believe that aggregate demand will remain strong and indeed, get a boost from the ongoing festival season, thanks to improved consumer sentiment and factors such as improved kharif crop sowing.

Of course, in a world of uncertainty, risks abound, too. The government sees the biggest risks to India’s economic growth coming from abroad – as the world economy slows. Slowing exports and accelerating imports will act as drag on domestic economic growth and bloat the trade deficit.

For the Reserve Bank of India, the strength of the US dollar and the spillovers from the actions of the US Federal Reserve are the biggest risks.

Some of these fears could materialise as early as this Wednesday when the US Fed’s rate setting committee reveals its decision. It is likely to raise its policy rate by another 75 basis points — the third such straight hike — to 3-3.25 percent. The Fed rate futures markets shows investors expect the rate to peak at around 4.5 percent by March 2023.

This will naturally force RBI’s hands too and its economists have called for “front-loading of monetary policy actions [to] keep inflation expectations firmly anchored and reduce the medium-term growth sacrifice”. You can read Manas Chakravarty’s sharp take on the RBI report here and the finance ministry report here.

What does all this mean for the markets? Well, India seems to be beckoning investors like a lighthouse in a dark stormy sea. Europe is plagued by an energy crisis, China is doubling down on its zero COVID policy despite a structural slowdown and the US is facing a technical recession.

However, valuations are quite stretched and upside is quite limited, one columnist argues here. Similarly, those looking to play on a capex cycle locally may have to wait despite the growth in private consumption and the strong balance sheets of banks and Corporate India.

Finally, what should we expect beyond 2023 as much of the developed world goes into a recession, well before many economies reach their pre-pandemic levels? The World Bank has come out with a prescription; you can access a quick take here.

Ravi Krishnan

Moneycontrol Pro