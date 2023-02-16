Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Import slump, a double-edged sword

Dear Reader,

India’s trade deficit narrowed in January from the previous month, with exports and imports contracting. That exports could weaken due to the global slowdown was a given and that was the trend in the past few months. However, imports for the month decelerated to -3.6 per cent year-on-year (yoy), sharper than -0.2 per cent in December.

On the surface, it brings good tidings of the possibility of a downward revision in India’s current account deficit (CAD) that has been pegged by most analysts at 3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year. Softening crude prices that are off their decadal highs have eased pressures on CAD and the balance of payments.

Vatsala Kamat