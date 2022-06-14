Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Humpty Dumpty

Dear Reader,

Perhaps this extract from Lewis Carroll’s ‘Through the Looking Glass’ could throw some light on the current situation in the markets:

“Humpty Dumpty was sitting with his legs crossed, like a Turk, on the top of a high wall—such a narrow one that Alice quite wondered how he could keep his balance—and, as his eyes were steadily fixed in the opposite direction, and he didn’t take the least notice of her, she thought he must be a stuffed figure after all.

‘And how exactly like an egg he is!’ she said aloud, standing with her hands ready to catch him, for she was every moment expecting him to fall.

‘It’s very provoking,’ Humpty Dumpty said after a long silence, looking away from Alice as he spoke, ‘to be called an egg—Very!’…………………

………………..‘Don’t you think you’d be safer down on the ground?’ Alice went on, not with any idea of making another riddle, but simply in her good-natured anxiety for the queer creature. ‘That wall is so very narrow!’

‘What tremendously easy riddles you ask!’ Humpty Dumpty growled out. ‘Of course I don’t think so! Why, if ever I did fall off—which there’s no chance of—but if I did—’ Here he pursed his lips and looked so solemn and grand that Alice could hardly help laughing. ‘If I did fall,’ he went on, ‘The King has promised me—with his very own mouth—to—to—’

‘To send all his horses and all his men,’ Alice interrupted, rather unwisely.

‘Now I declare that’s too bad!’ Humpty Dumpty cried, breaking into a sudden passion. ‘You’ve been listening at doors—and behind trees—and down chimneys—or you couldn’t have known it!’

‘I haven’t, indeed!’ Alice said very gently. ‘It’s in a book.’

‘Ah, well! They may write such things in a book,’ Humpty Dumpty said in a calmer tone. ‘That’s what you call a History of England, that is. Now, take a good look at me! I’m one that has spoken to a King, I am: mayhap you’ll never see such another: and to show you I’m not proud, you may shake hands with me!’ And he grinned almost from ear to ear, as he leant forwards (and as nearly as possible fell off the wall in doing so) and offered Alice his hand. She watched him a little anxiously as she took it. ‘If he smiled much more, the ends of his mouth might meet behind,’ she thought: ‘and then I don’t know what would happen to his head! I’m afraid it would come off!’

‘Yes, all his horses and all his men,’ Humpty Dumpty went on. ‘They’d pick me up again in a minute, they would!’”

Will Humpty Dumpty fall off the wall? Will he be blown away by inflation? And if he does fall, will the king’s horses and men come to his rescue? Will they be able to put him together again? How on earth can horses put together an egg, or men for that matter? Is the king who made the promise to Humpty Greenspan the Great and does Humpty know he has since retired and Powell the Promise-Breaker is now king? Is the Indian Humpty Dumpty more stable and the wall he is sitting on broader? Is the reference to the Turk a not-so-subtle hint about the precarious state of the Turkish lira? These are the tough questions the markets are grappling with these days.

Manas Chakravarty

Moneycontrol Pro