English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HUL Q4 energy passes on to FMCG stocks

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IHCL in a sweet spot, Startup Street, Facebook’s key shift, and much more

    Ravi Krishnan
    April 28, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Dear Reader,

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

    HUL’s fourth fiscal quarter financial numbers seem to have come as a relief to the FMCG sector. Inflation has been a bugbear for quite some time now and was expected to eat into demand and earnings.

    After HUL’s better-than-expected earnings, FMCG stocks are up. The BSE FMCG Index was up 1.8 percent at the time of writing. Of course, one reason could be that the sector was beaten down too much, thanks to the sharp rise in inflation. The spate of bad news continues; for example, Indonesia clarified yesterday that its palm oil export ban is quite broad and includes crude palm oil, too. But that doesn’t appear to be the case. In the last six months, the FMCG index is flattish compared to a 4 percent drop in the Sensex.

    The other reason could be that investors believe that this too shall pass. While HUL’s management commentary did indicate that margins may have peaked for the near term, there would be still pockets of growth — in HUL’s own case, there is the example of premium products such as liquid detergents.

    Close

    Related stories

    The rise in sales of premium products while overall volume growth was flat is emblematic of the K-shaped growth in the economy. Those who have money will spend even if large swathes of the economy are cutting down on consumption because of inflation.

    Whether this population at the top of the pyramid can consume enough to sustain growth is another question altogether.

    In any case, “HUL is perhaps best placed to deal with this situation in the FMCG industry and that may explain why investors are thinking they may have been more bearish than was needed,” writes my colleague Ravi Ananthanarayanan in his piece here.

    Our research team also believes that these short-term headwinds offer an opportunity for accumulating shares. Read their analysis here.

    Investing insights from our research team

    Indian Hotels Company Limited: Key beneficiary of demand surge

    Atul: Focus is on enhancing vertical integration

    What else are we reading?

    How the Ukraine war has boosted US dominance in Europe

    Why looming interest rate hikes are so scary for markets this time around

    Start-up Street: 2022 poised to be year of M&As in start-ups

    Chart of the Day | Where does India stand on the misery index?

    Decoding PLI: Weaving an ambitious dream for synthetic textiles

    Meta: Facebook pivots from metaverse to TikTok (republished from the FT)

    As political parties compete to offer freebies, who will foot the bill?

    Technical Picks: Reliance, Intellect Design, USD-INR, Vedanta, Ambuja Cements and Silver Mini (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

    Ravi KrishnanMoneycontrol Pro



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #FMCG #HUL #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.