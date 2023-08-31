Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Home prices sizzle despite rising interest rates

Rising home prices especially against a backdrop of rising interest rates, reflect strong demand.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days.

Blame it on inflation, the rising demand for homes or lower supply of new units, the surge in home prices is hard hitting. The housing price index (HPI) released on Wednesday (30th August) by the National Housing Bank for the April-June quarter (Q1 FY2024) shows that home prices rose in 43 of the 50 cities tracked by this institution. The HPI, also called NHB Residex, is up 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in the quarter.

Quite obviously, rising home prices especially against a backdrop of rising interest rates, reflect strong demand. Data released by property market consultant JLL India underscore this. Not only did home prices rise in the seven top cities in the country during the quarter, but also the sales recorded of 64,500 units were the highest quarterly number since 2008! Also, the reduction in time taken by developers to liquidate existing inventory signals strong demand.

Such positive news is hard to fathom, given that home loan rates have surged significantly in the past one year. This adds to a buyer’s monthly burden by way of equated monthly instalments (EMIs). Analysts, however, point out that rise in home loan rates gets spread over a relatively long term (20-30 years), which perhaps makes buyers more tolerant about short-term variations in rates.

Even so, one must not shrug off the divergence in data between the premium and affordable home categories. The management commentary by leading listed realty firms largely echoes the optimism in premium market home sales. However, a report by Anarock Group released earlier this month showed that the share of affordable homes in seven leading cities dropped to 20 per cent of total units sold in the first six months of 2023 compared to 31 percent a year ago. The pain of rising rates and prices is certainly hurting affordable housing -- a segment that may have bigger ramifications for the central government, given that elections are round the corner.

Indeed, the prolonged lull -- even before COVID struck -- in the country’s housing market is perhaps firing demand currently in the premium segment. Whether property prices continue to sizzle and demand scales new heights depends on the central bank’s moves to wind down interest rates. The sharp variations seen in housing prices within the 50 cities and signs of slowing demand in discretionary consumer goods suggest that sticky inflation is hurting consumer sentiment.

Vatsala Kamat

Moneycontrol Pro