Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Google repeating the Big Pharma playbook

Global giants have often been accused of using their dominant position to capture market share. We have seen it happen in pharmaceuticals where Big Pharma calls the shots in managing regulators and government policies. The same is true with agrochemical giants. Now, technology companies have taken a page from their book.

Alphabet unit Google is in the dock for allegedly abusing its dominance in multiple markets in the Android ecosystem.

Google currently faces two penalties from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in two separate cases — the Android case and the Play Store policies case.

The CCI in October fined Google $161 million (around Rs 1,337.76 crore) for exploiting its dominant position in the market for Android, which powers 97 percent of smartphones in India.

Separately, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for its Play Store policies, through which apps can be downloaded on mobiles. The CCI had also directed Google to allow third-party payment processors.

