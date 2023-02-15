Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Going premium the trump card for automakers, courtesy Eicher

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, is leading gains in Nifty 50 stocks in an otherwise flat equity market. The stock gained 4 percent in Wednesday trading after the company reported strong results for the December 2022 quarter. Its results are distinctly better than other two-wheeler companies’ earnings.

Sales volumes dropped at Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, both from a year ago and on a sequential basis. Total two-wheeler volumes at TVS Motor Co were unchanged from the year-ago quarter. In comparison, motorcycle volumes at Eicher Motors grew by a robust 31 percent from a year ago.

R. Sree Ram