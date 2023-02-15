 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Going premium the trump card for automakers, courtesy Eicher

R. Sree Ram
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:48 PM IST

In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sebi busts pump-and-dump operations on Telegram, gross capital formation main supporter of GDP, did CSO miscalculate cereal inflation numbers, Nykaa should conserve its earnings, and more

Eicher Motors, the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles, is leading gains in Nifty 50 stocks in an otherwise flat equity market. The stock gained 4 percent in Wednesday trading after the company reported strong results for the December 2022 quarter. Its results are distinctly better than other two-wheeler companies’ earnings.

Sales volumes dropped at Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, both from a year ago and on a sequential basis. Total two-wheeler volumes at TVS Motor Co were unchanged from the year-ago quarter. In comparison, motorcycle volumes at Eicher Motors grew by a robust 31 percent from a year ago.