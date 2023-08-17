Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global markets turn jittery on weak cues

Dear Reader,
The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. Markets dislike uncertainty. Minutes of the July US Fed meeting showed that policymakers are divided over the need for further interest rate hikes, although they are unanimous in prioritising the battle against inflation.
The resulting uncertainty around their decisions on interest rates in subsequent meetings was enough to trigger a selloff on Wall Street on Wednesday.
Asian markets cowed down to the news too. On Thursday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid to 495.03, its lowest since Nov 29th. Indian equities were no exception as both benchmarks - Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex- reflected investor caution.
Indeed, there are signs of core inflation in the US decelerating. But policymakers are nursing fears that “inflation remained unacceptably high and that further evidence would be required for them to be confident that inflation was clearly on a path toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective” Most members also see further upside risks to inflation that may warrant additional financial tightening measures.
For inflation to come off, both the economy and labour markets need to cool. One can then expect the Fed to turn confident enough to pause rate hikes. While most Fed members agree that the US will not slip into a recession, the chances of rate hikes slowing the economy more than expected is keeping policymakers and markets on edge.
It’s not just the US that is a pain point for global markets. China, the second largest economy in the world, is also stuttering as internal policy support has failed to spur growth. Fund flows into Chinese securities are reversing as pessimism about China is becoming entrenched. (FT article, free to read for MCPro subscribers). China’s CSI China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks have reversed gains after the Politburo meeting.
Reason: The challenges to Beijing’s narrative of a more robust post-COVID recovery, are rising. Readings on consumer spending have continued to disappoint and the official gauge of youth unemployment has been discontinued just weeks after hitting a record high.
Obviously, as cues on economic growth from two of the world’s largest economies are weakening, financial markets especially equities could turn more volatile in the coming days. Will India be a growth oasis amid a global economic storm? You will find answers to this in Sanjay Nayar’s piece- India’s time to shine is here.
EaseMyTrip – Growth at the cost of profitability as competition hots up
Relaxo Footwears: Strong results; on track for market share gains
Navneet Education: A long-term pick to play the education makeover
What else are we reading?
UBS Global Wealth Report poses tough questions on inclusive growth claims
Ayushman Bhava — Need to ensure PMJAY has a healthy and long life
Start-up Street: Getting elusive product-market fit mantra right
Chart of the Day: High lead prices pose risk to domestic battery makers
Mega orders of Infosys, HCL should allay insourcing fears of IT investors
Deflation, Demography and Democracy: Lessons from China
Climate: Consumers are seizing the energy transition from big business
Singapore wrestles with the constraints of success
Personal FinanceGreed is creeping in now. Instead, it’s time to fix your past mistakes: Nishant Agarwal of ASK Private Wealth
Technical Picks: Tata Power, HAL, SCI, Sun TV Network andAluminium (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).
We have a crack team of reporters writing on everything startups and tech. We are fans of their newsletter Tech3 that lands in our inboxes every weekday evening. You can catch up on the day's happening tech and startup stories, including news, scoops, and analyses. If you have not already subscribed to it, click on this link to sign up.
Thank you for subscribing to Moneycontrol Pro. Check out our offers page here for exclusive discounts on select brands and giveaways.
We would love to hear from you. For any feedback on the product and suggestions please click here. We promise to read your responses although we might not be able to reply to each one individually.
Vatsala KamatMoneycontrol Pro
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!