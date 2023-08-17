Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global markets turn jittery on weak cues

As cues on economic growth from two of the world’s largest economies are weakening, financial markets especially equities could turn more volatile in the coming days.

Minutes of the July US Fed meeting showed that policymakers are divided over the need for further interest rate hikes, although they are unanimous in prioritising the battle against inflation.

The resulting uncertainty around their decisions on interest rates in subsequent meetings was enough to trigger a selloff on Wall Street on Wednesday.

Asian markets cowed down to the news too. On Thursday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid to 495.03, its lowest since Nov 29th. Indian equities were no exception as both benchmarks - Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex- reflected investor caution.

Indeed, there are signs of core inflation in the US decelerating. But policymakers are nursing fears that “inflation remained unacceptably high and that further evidence would be required for them to be confident that inflation was clearly on a path toward the Committee’s 2 percent objective” Most members also see further upside risks to inflation that may warrant additional financial tightening measures.

For inflation to come off, both the economy and labour markets need to cool. One can then expect the Fed to turn confident enough to pause rate hikes. While most Fed members agree that the US will not slip into a recession, the chances of rate hikes slowing the economy more than expected is keeping policymakers and markets on edge.

It’s not just the US that is a pain point for global markets. China, the second largest economy in the world, is also stuttering as internal policy support has failed to spur growth. Fund flows into Chinese securities are reversing as pessimism about China is becoming entrenched. (FT article, free to read for MCPro subscribers). China’s CSI China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks have reversed gains after the Politburo meeting.

Reason: The challenges to Beijing’s narrative of a more robust post-COVID recovery, are rising. Readings on consumer spending have continued to disappoint and the official gauge of youth unemployment has been discontinued just weeks after hitting a record high.

Will India be a growth oasis amid a global economic storm? You will find answers to this in Sanjay Nayar's piece- India's time to shine is here.