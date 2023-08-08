Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gland Pharma on a comeback trail 

Gland Pharma's stock jumped 20 percent and hit an upper circuit in Tuesday trade after the company’s quarterly revenues and earnings grew for the first time in a year.

Gland Pharma occupies a unique place in pharma stocks. It’s an injectables focused company and primarily operates in a business to business (b2b) model. The stock delivered stellar returns in its first year of listing. As business hit a rough patch in FY23, the stock quickly lost steam and dropped below its IPO price this year.

But the rebound seems to be as dramatic.

The stock jumped 20 percent and hit an upper circuit in Tuesday trade after the company’s quarterly revenues and earnings grew for the first time in a year. The recovery is being driven by the US, the main business market of Gland Pharma.

US revenues rose 25 percent sequentially in the June 2023 quarter, helped by resumption of sales of the products that were disrupted in the March quarter due to client-specific issues. Importantly, the company expects steady sequential growth in US revenues from here onwards, versus a reduction in FY23.

The company has found new customers and is relaunching the products that were disrupted in FY23. Like the fixed dosage manufacturers, Gland Pharma has also indicated stable pricing pressure in the US base business. It sees opportunities in the current shortage of oncology drugs. Moreover, the company is expanding its product portfolio in the market and is aiming to launch one limited competition drug at the end of the current fiscal or in Q1 FY25.

“Management commentary was convincingly optimistic after many quarters, and highlighted the improving outlook in multiple markets,” analysts at Elara Securities said in a note on Gland Pharma.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the company sees significant synergies from integration of its recent acquisition, Cenexi. The Europe based unit has pre-filled syringe technology that Gland Pharma lacks. The company is pitching some of its products to Cenexi’s clients and is also looking to supply some of the intermediate products from India.

The results and the commentary do provide wings to recovery hopes. While valuations at around 25 times FY24 earnings estimates are not as prohibitive as in the past, it is vital the company keeps up the recovery momentum. Note that before the FY23 disruption, investors gave premium valuations to Gland Pharma’s stock due to its high growth rates. Regaining the revenue growth momentum will be important for stock returns.

“Moving beyond the disruptions in business seen in the earlier quarters of FY23, it remains a strong business model to look at due to the strong regulatory compliance record, improving complex injectables capabilities/technology, and a supportive balance sheet,” writes Anubhav Sahu in his analysis of the Gland Pharma’s June quarter results. Do Read.



