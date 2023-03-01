Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | GDP numbers sharpen central bank’s dilemma

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Here’s a conundrum -- manufacturing growth in the current quarter is projected at a mere 0.9 percent year-on-year by the Central Statistics Office, after shrinking by 1.1 percent in the December 2022 quarter, but the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for manufacturing has been showing robust growth for several months now. In fact, the Manufacturing PMI for February has come in at 55.3 today, well above the 50 mark, signifying strong expansion from the previous month.

To be sure, the PMI measures month-on-month expansion, so it’s different from the GDP growth numbers, which usually measure year-on-year changes. Even so, consider what Pollyanna de Lima of S&P Global said about the manufacturing PMI data for February: “Companies were confident in the resiliency of demand and continued to add to their inventories by purchasing additional inputs.” That is markedly different from what the estimates for Gross Value Added for manufacturing are telling us. And what demand are the firms surveyed talking about when the GDP numbers project private consumption growth at a piffling 1.5 percent for the current quarter? That is why this piece asked whether the economic recovery is running out of steam.

Manas Chakravarty