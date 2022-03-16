Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fresh COVID curbs in China have supply lines gasping for air

The surge is infecting people in cities ranging from Shenzhen to Qingdao on the coast, to Xingtai in the north and the numbers have crept steadily higher since early March. While the mainland's numbers are small relative to numbers reported in Europe or in the U.S., or even the city of Hong Kong, which had reported 32,000 cases on March 13, they are the highest since the first big outbreak of COVID-19 in the central city of Wuhan in early 2020. (Image: AP)

Just when COVID-19 fears were waning and global attention had turned to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the virus has reared its ugly head again. A renewed surge in infections in China has led to lockdowns in many industrial towns and important cities and ports such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. Added to this is news of Hong Kong’s inability to contain infections and even Germany’s concern over the rising curve of infections in the past few days.

The timing is bad. Closure of ports and lockdowns in China’s industrial towns raise the risk of supply chain disruptions that were just beginning to ease in the region. Moreover, mounting sanctions on Russia and devastation in Ukraine have already crippled supply chains. A McKinsey report dated 14thMarch 2022 on the state of global logistics says that in addition to spiralling shipping rates, shippers have struggled to locate capacity, with acute shortages of vessel space, container boxes, chassis, warehouse space, intermodal capacity and labour.

The impact of supply chain shocks, thanks to the war and the pandemic, has already been felt on various commodities. We all know how geopolitical risks and the pandemic have led to supply constraints for making a host of products from mobile phones, vehicles and auto components to white goods and more lately, even agricultural commodities.

For now, crude oil is grabbing headlines, but all commodity prices are likely to remain at elevated levels in 2022, with economists unanimously calling out inflation across economies -- developed and emerging. The Bank of America fund manager’s survey for March 2022 points out that about 51 per cent of the global fund managers think that inflation is not transitory. Expectations of stagflation are now much higher than those expecting a boom. Worse, growth expectations as pointed out in the survey are lowest since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. This article has some key takeaways from the survey.

Meanwhile, several questions cloud the minds of policymakers and people. Is the world tipping over into recession? It may be hard to tell now. However, weak growth and high inflation pose risks to both corporate profits and fiscal health of countries. In any case, it is a tough balancing task for policymakers and central bankers to minimise the economic scarring from the war and virus. Is a new world being born? This FT piece argues that China’s promised support risks turning the dangers created by Russia’s war into a catastrophe.

That said, in a world of uncertainties, tomorrow is a new day. Investors are surely bracing for the US Federal Reserve’s decision on a rate hike, which if it happens, will be the first one since 2018.

Vatsala Kamat