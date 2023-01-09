Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Five takeaways from NSO's GDP forecast for FY23

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

On Friday, the National Statistics Office said that real gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year will grow 7 percent, better than the Reserve Bank of India’s estimates of 6.8 percent. Here are five stories that will help you understand the numbers better.

The GDP growth numbers appear very robust, but may not be actually so, argues Aparna Iyer. “The CSO estimates imply that Indian producers will rely more on foreigners and the government to consume their wares than on citizens in the second half of FY23. Economists point out that private consumption is expected to shrink by 0.2 percent in the second half from a stellar 17.2 percent growth in the first six months.” Read more here.

Consumption is not the only worry. Manufacturing is stagnant. Real growth in gross value added (GVA) in manufacturing is just 1.6 percent from a year ago. When was the last time manufacturing growth was so abysmal? Find out here.

The one sector where optimism abounds is exports. But with many big export destinations staring at recessions or slowdowns, are these numbers feasible? Take a look here.

A big takeaway from the numbers is that nominal GDP growth has been projected at 15.4 percent, a huge jump from the Budget 2022-23 estimates of 11.1 percent. That gives the government elbow room to spend more without upsetting the fiscal deficit target. Details here.

Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol

READ MORE