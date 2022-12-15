Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed’s high peak rate spooks investors

Representative image

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve delivered a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike on expected lines, which was lower than the steepest 75 bps hikes in the last four meetings. But Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish undertone that signalled rate hikes were far from over spooked investors. And, an increase in the central bank’s projection of its terminal (peak) rate from 4.6 per cent to 5.1 per cent further precipitated the negative sentiment.

However, there are good reasons for market veterans to believe that inflation is easing. The primary driver of interest rate hikes, US annual inflation rate slowed for the fifth straight month in November to 7.1 per cent and bettered forecasts. But clearly, policymakers are not confident that inflation fears can be tucked away. Economists say that by the end of 2023, inflation may fall to 3.1 per cent, which is still higher than earlier expectations of 2.8 per cent and the end-goal of 2 per cent.

To be sure, Powell’s punches are hard hitting. “Historical experience cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy. I wouldn’t see us considering rate cuts until the committee is confident that inflation is moving down to 2 percent in a sustained way,” he said in the conference following the meet. This FT article (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) gives insights into the overarching reasons for the central bank’s caution.

As the IFA Global Research Academy also highlighted in a report, the labour market is still strong with supply of jobs much higher than demand. Inflation may be easing, but is still elevated and the policy stance is not sufficiently restrictive. ​

The Fed chair did not hesitate to dismiss expectations of two rate cuts by the end of the next year. Rather, continued rate hikes can also lead to economic slowdown, hits to corporate earnings and higher unemployment.

Indeed, there are signs of slowing economic growth visible globally. Large technology giants and services firms that held on steadfastly through the pandemic are cutting jobs. In India too, along with a lower inflation print, the October Index of Industrial Production showed contraction on slower export demand and manufacturing.

In short, from an investor’s standpoint, there could be more pain through rate hikes, before it pivots. Equity investors may have to continue to wait on the sidelines. The uncertainty in sentiment is mirrored in the reversal in global indices. Read this article, where Anubhav Sahu writes how investors should interpret these developments.

