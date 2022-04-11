Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Equity investors keep the faith against all odds

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The markets may be a bit dull today -- down by 0.7 percent at 1 pm -- but that may not matter to retail investors, who may buy the dip. Their faith in domestic equity markets as exemplified by the constant inflows into equity mutual funds has been unshaken by events such as the Fed taper, the war in Europe or other events. Where foreign investors took money off the table, they dug their heels in and even won applause from the country’s finance minister in Parliament recently.

The monthly net inflow into equity mutual funds was Rs 28,252 crore in March 2022, the highest not just since the pandemic but the highest till date. While the continuing step-up in SIP flows is one reason, lump-sum investments are contributing as well. The net result is that total AUMs of the mutual fund industry have increased by 20 percent over a year ago. But that has not turned into a windfall for the shares of listed AMCs and my colleague Neha Dave has delved into why this has happened and what investors in these AMC stocks should do. Do read.

While equity investors are staying the course, today’s Financial Times selection (free to read for Pro subscribers) talks about how the commonly followed 60/40 investment allocation to equities and debt may have worked well in the past, earning a 11.1 percent annualised return since 2011, but such returns may not be sustainable. Investors need to diversify their portfolios, is the view of fund managers and for what and how, do read.

If you are not on Twitter, then you would be more productive for sure, but you would have missed out on the latest in the Twitter-Elon Musk episode. The investing world was preparing -- or at least those on social media -- to see what happens after Musk joins the Twitter board, with his stated intention of “making significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months”.

But Monday brought news that the appointment was not happening. Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s CEO, said that Musk’s appointment was to take effect on April 9, contingent on a background check and formal acceptance, but Musk decided to not take it up.

Agrawal then says this is for the best and they remain open to his inputs, as they do from any other shareholder. Agrawal’s statement does mention collaboration with Musk but being clear about risks and Musk being a fiduciary of the company and having to act in the best interests of the company and its shareholders. For instance, if the management determined that the edit button, which Musk was openly pushing for, was bad for business, then it would not be implemented.

Does this mean Musk’s interventions on Twitter will end? No! He’s run a poll asking if Twitter’s headquarters should be converted into a shelter because “no one shows up anyway”, shared his views on the subscription service Twitter Blue, “And no ads”, and will likely continue in the same vein. Agrawal’s statement ends by saying there will be distractions ahead, but that their goals and priorities are unchanged and they have control over all decisions. While the Twitter board may not have to deal with Musk immediately, this decision also frees Musk to openly champion change at Twitter.

Investing insights from our research team

Is Karur Vysya Bank a rerating candidate?

Alufluoride: Better equipped for the new journey ahead

What else are we reading?

Chart of the Day | War causes spike in global food inflation

IMF paper supports the case for distributing free food

The hard truth is India has an insatiable demand for coal

The Eastern Window: China’s clout in Pakistan comes under a cloud

Chart of the Day | RBI survey finds bleak outlook for discretionary consumption

UN climate report — Will the world take note and act fast?

Between digital assault and regulation, NBFCs have it tough

Textile industry at a crossroads on soaring cotton prices

​Technical Picks: Grindwell, SBI Life, TCS, USD-INR, Nelcast and Gold mini (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

Ravi Ananthanarayanan Moneycontrol Pro