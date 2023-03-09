Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Electric Vehicles de-FAMEd!

Representative image

Even as the jury is still out on the alleged misuse and fraudulent claims of FAME-II subsidies by electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, there are news reports that the government is inclined to discontinue the scheme beyond FY24.

Indeed, the government has withheld FAME subsidies of about Rs 1,100 crore for over a year. This is due to EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which have already passed on the discount to customers. The bone of contention here is the quantum of localisation of parts claimed by manufacturers which is alleged to be false, according to anonymous e-mails to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

With the decision hanging fire, there could be several ramifications not just for the EV stakeholders, but also for the country’s march towards disincentivising fossil fuel vehicles.

First, even after several stringent investigations, the government’s inability to announce a decision only adds to the number of issues and areas where weak execution is the biggest stumbling block in achieving its ambitious plans. Second, cash flows of companies that have doled out discounts are jeopardised until the matter is resolved. Third, this also raises questions on the governance of companies. Four, there could be several dealers who are straddled with inventory if the issue is not resolved. Last, the negative publicity early in the day, at a time when EVs have only a minuscule share (5 per cent in two-wheelers and 1 per cent in passenger vehicles) in total vehicle sales, could hinder transition.

Although monthly sales, especially in the case of electric two-wheelers, are revving up, Federation of Dealers Association data show slowdown in month-on-month growth rate (in single digits), although year-on-year growth on the low base is still robust.

Going by media reports, it appears that the government may choose to skirt around the issue and pull the plug on FAME-II subsidies after FY24. In any case, FAME subsidies have fallen short of their targets. Recall that FAME I too had barely doled out a third of the planned outlay, following which, analysts say, it was extended. FAME II could also meet with a similar fate.

Some media reports also hint at the government routing future incentives through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. While FAME schemes are disbursed at the point of vehicle sale, PLI benefits are directly given to the manufacturers. The final goal, however, is to bring down the cost to the end-user and spur demand. The government could do well to review its policy, ensure that it plugs the loopholes that allow for fraudulent practices instead of pulling the plug off incentives that at this juncture are critical to push EV sales and sustain the confidence of numerous stakeholders.

