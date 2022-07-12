Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Efforts to globalise rupee will be a long-drawn affair

(Image: Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)

Dear Reader,

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released guidelines to settle international trade in Indian rupees. Under the new mechanism, Indian exporters and importers can invoice, pay and settle transactions in the local currency. The latest step seems to be aimed at achieving two objectives.

One, it will facilitate trade with sanction- hit countries such as Russia. The West, led by the US, has placed restrictions on Russian banks' usage of the dollar, and global financial system (SWIFT), necessitating alternative payment mechanisms for trading. India is a large importer of Russian goods, especially crude oil. Russia’s exclusion from traditional payment channels is prompting local importers to use other currencies to settle their payments. If agreed by the counter party, Indian firms can now settle their dues in the rupee.

“There will be marginal improvement for us (India) as we are net importers from Russia and hence a rupee-ruble agreement works fine for us. To this extent, there will be less pressure on our forex reserves,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Second, it can help internationalise the rupee. Technically, settlement in local currency reduces incremental dollar requirement. This can aid the Indian rupee in crunch times like the current one. The local currency has dropped to new lows against the US dollar amid widening trade deficit and strengthening greenback.

But achieving the second objective on a wide swathe of imports can be difficult. “It is not an easy task. The rupee is not an internationally traded currency and the country receiving Indian rupees may have limited avenues to deploy them,” says Anitha Rangan, economist at Equirus Capital.

If the Indian rupee has to play an international role, it needs to be freely convertible, points out Motilal Oswal Financial Services. That’s not an easy decision.

Then, there is a question of the rupee’s influence in the global financial system. China made headway in renminbi settlements, thanks to its dominance in global trade and numerous bilateral currency swap agreements. But renminbi still has a long way to go in emerging as a major global currency. Comparatively, India has limited influence in global trade.

The latest RBI approval can pave the way for bilateral agreements with India’s trading partners. But a large-scale shift to such treaties is unlikely.

“In my view, this may not really expand the circumference as all countries would like to receive hard currencies like the dollar, the euro and the pound and will not opt for such a facility,” adds Sabnavis of Bank of Baroda. Read here why the dollar will remain the only global reserve currency.

Still, the approval to settle international trade in the rupee is a step in right direction. Even if India manages to settle 5 percent of its trade in local currency, then it can be a notable achievement, says an economist at a mutual fund. It reduces India’s dependence on the US dollar. The key is to follow up the latest approval with more measures.

Investing insights from our research team

Any upside left in M&M, post the EV deal?

Polycab India: A compelling growth story

Tracker

What else are we reading?

Inclusive growth the country’s new mantra

Price hikes in India yet to measure up for pharma companies

Is there a special situation trade in SpiceJet’s proposed cargo arm hive-off?

The mystery of how quantitative tightening will affect markets (republished from the FT)

Online Gaming | Will excessive taxes push the sector into oblivion?

Technical Picks: Lead futures, HCL Technologies, Dixon Technologies, Reliance and Navkar Corporation (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)