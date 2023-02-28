Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dr Reddy's boldly goes where others fear to tread 

Dear Reader,

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ acquisition of Mayne Pharma Group’s US generic prescription product portfolio stands out for two reasons.

One, Dr Reddy’s is pouring more money into a market (the US) that is persistently facing price erosion. So much so that many drug companies are pulling back on fresh investments there. “A striking point from the Q3 FY23 results was curtailed investments in the US from small Indian pharma companies,” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note. According to Jefferies, small companies were the last to enter the US generics market and are unable to scale up their revenue base.

R. Sree Ram