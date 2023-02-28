English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dr Reddy's boldly goes where others fear to tread 

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Decoding impact of Q3 corporate results on GDP growth, lithium mining poses environmental dilemma, Manish Sisodia’s arrest a big challenge for AAP, urban and rural earning divide widens, and more

    R. Sree Ram
    February 28, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Dr Reddy’s is pouring more money into a market (the US) that is persistently facing price erosion. So much so that many drug companies are pulling back on fresh investments there.

    Dr Reddy’s is pouring more money into a market (the US) that is persistently facing price erosion. So much so that many drug companies are pulling back on fresh investments there.

    Dear Reader, 

    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

    Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ acquisition of Mayne Pharma Group’s US generic prescription product portfolio stands out for two reasons.

    One, Dr Reddy’s is pouring more money into a market (the US) that is persistently facing price erosion. So much so that many drug companies are pulling back on fresh investments there. “A striking point from the Q3 FY23 results was curtailed investments in the US from small Indian pharma companies,” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note. According to Jefferies, small companies were the last to enter the US generics market and are unable to scale up their revenue base.

    Even large pharma companies which have been early entrants into the North American market are having a rethink. For instance, Lupin is prioritising investments and plans to selectively pursue drug opportunities in the US market. “Lupin has discontinued selling loss-making products and is likely to continue to prune the portfolio further, if required,” analysts at Nomura said in a note after meeting Lupin’s management.

    Related stories

    Next, consider the nature of Mayne Pharma’s US portfolio. The acquired portfolio consists of 45 commercialised products, 4 pipeline products and 40 approved non-marketed products. Much of the existing business is facing pricing pressure. In FY22, Mayne Pharma’s retail generic business revenues declined 27 percent. Perhaps this explains the mixed reaction to the acquisition from investors.

    Even so, investors should not ignore benefits at the company level. Mayne’s US portfolio has several limited competition products that can help Dr Reddy’s withstand the current price erosion in the base generic drug business. The acquired portfolio can increase US revenues by 9 percent in the current fiscal year and FY24 revenues by 7 percent, show analyst calculations.

    Of course, limited competition drugs in Mayne’s US portfolio face competition and future revenues can prove to be uncertain. Even then, the acquisition strengthens Dr Reddy’s US generic drug business. It gives Dr Reddy’s a foothold in women’s health drugs -- Mayne’s portfolio has gNuvaring, a hormonal product the former struggled to launch. “The acquisition will strengthen the US base business while also aiding Dr Reddy’s ambition of consistently growing its overall top line,” add analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities.

    Apart from India and other emerging countries such as China, Dr Reddy’s continues to count the US as one of its key markets. The US is still the world’s largest pharma market, a fact no drug company operating at scale can ignore. The current headwinds make the US market less remunerative. But as the market stabilises (say, due to moderation in pricing pressure), companies that withstand the business vagaries better and strengthen their core portfolio will also benefit the most.

    Investing insights from our research team:

    Mas Financial – Current market correction a window to add this high-quality name

    Sundaram Finance: Growth on track, focus to shift on driving margin

    Vesuvius India: Next leg of growth to come from capacity expansion

    Tracker

    Economic Recovery Tracker: Two-wheeler sales hit a 3-month high

    What else are we reading?

    A tale of two IPO markets

    What the Q3 corporate results tell us about GDP growth

    BIS quarterly review: Markets need to listen to the message of central banks

    Stock traders should watch out for the 'Ides of March'

    Average earnings from employment in India and their growth

    Lithium’s rising output poses an environmental dilemma

    Extreme global weather can break UPL’s growth tempo

    It is time for the US to upgrade its fight against inflation (republished from the FT)

    Manish Sisodia’s arrest is Kejriwal’s biggest political challenge since AAP’s 2015 Delhi assembly victory

    Why the North-East exit polls are giving BJP and its allies the upper hand

    Immigration the key to lower inflation in labour-scarce rich world

    Fossil fuel emissions may peak in two years but the fight against climate change is just beginning

    Is the tide turning for e-commerce stocks?

    Technical Picks: ZincICICI BankCanara BankAmbuja Cements and Kalpataru Power  (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).


    R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    R. Sree Ram
    Tags: #Economy #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #MPC #Newsletter #opinion #Panorama
    first published: Feb 28, 2023 03:24 pm