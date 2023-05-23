Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Divi's Labs Q4 stokes revival hopes

Divi's Labs' March quarter result and related management commentary indicate a recovery in the business.

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days.

Divi's Laboratories is among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 for a second consecutive day. By Tuesday afternoon, the stock was up about 9 percent since its results announcement over the weekend.

Its March quarter result and related management commentary indicate a recovery in the business. Revenues at two key business segments--generic active pharma ingredients (APIs) and custom synthesis of APIs, intermediates for innovators—increased sequentially in the March quarter. Custom synthesis revenues grew after three consecutive quarters of declines.

The company expects overall revenue recovery to continue in FY24. It has guided for at least 10 percent (double-digit) growth in FY24 versus a 11 percent reduction in FY23.

Divi’s is working on two new custom synthesis projects which will generate revenue. Similarly, it is commercialising contrast media products and is targeting generic APIs going off patent. As these projects and products take off Divi’s expects gross margins to recover to FY22 levels by end of the current fiscal.

Yet analysts are divided on the recovery. Profit margins are seeing gradual improvement and are way below historical levels. This is out of sync with stock valuations. “The stock is still trading ahead of its peers at 27x FY25e EBITDA,” writes Anubhav Sahu in this piece. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Much depends on the commercial success of new products and molecules. The generic pharma business continues to see elevated competition. While custom synthesis business enjoys price protection, volume traction on a sustainable basis remains vital. “We acknowledge these promising opportunities, which will serve as next leg of growth drivers for the company, but also note the uncertainty around it,” warns Nuvama Institutional Equities.

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro