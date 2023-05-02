Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Coal India: Digging deep to keep the lights on

Dear Reader,

Sometimes a crisis brings out the best in a company. Take the case of Coal India. As India edged precariously close to blackouts, production at the national miner rose 12.9 percent in FY23, the best in at least a decade. The company kept up the momentum in April, reporting a 7.7 percent rise in production. Off-take by users grew at a faster rate of 8.6 percent.

The company is preparing for another busy year. It is targeting to mine 780 million tonnes (MT) of coal in FY24, 11 percent higher than in FY23. Of this, 610 MT or 78 percent of the coal will be supplied to the power sector.

R. Sree Ram